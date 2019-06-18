Honor 20 Pro receives Google certification, launch expected in July: Report

The launch of Honor 20 Pro has been put on hold since the smartphone was first announced last month. But now it appears as the company can finally start selling the device in the market.

According to a report by an Italian website HDBlog.it, Honor 20 Pro has finally been passed by Google. The report said that the premium mid-range smartphone is scheduled to launch in Itlay in the coming weeks. A new release date hasn’t been set, but the Honor 20 Pro is expected to hit retail shelves by mid-July.

Both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro were launched, alongside the Honor 20i at a high-profile event in London last month. The standard Honor 20 Pro is set to go on sale in Europe from June 21, but the company didn’t announce when it plans to start selling the Honor 20 Pro. Back then, French website 01net.com reported that the Honor 20 Pro was not able to get Google Play certification.

A report by Bloomberg yesterday claimed that the company is closely monitoring the sale of Honor 20 series. It’s being said that the Chinese company may cut off shipments if the smartphone if it receives a poor response. But the situation is different in China where a million units of Honor 20 have been sold in the first two weeks of the smartphone being on sale.

Huawei is forecasting a 40 per cent drop in international sales in 2019 after it was blacklisted by the US last month. The US government put Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, on a trade blacklist in May, on the grounds of national security.

In India, Honor 20 will go on sale from June 25. Meanwhile, Honor 20 Pro will be released in July, although no exact release date was revealed during the phone’s launch last week