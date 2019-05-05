Honor 20 Pro to have punch-hole display, slim bezels: Report

The Honor 20 Pro is scheduled to launch alongside the Honor 20 in London on May 21, 2019. The Pro variant had its fair share of leaks in the past including image renders and specifications of the phone. Now, Trust Reviews has shared an image of the phone, which it claims to have received from the Honor itself.

The image of the Honor 20 Pro shows the phone having a punch-hole display for the selfie camera in the top-left corner of the screen. The bezels of the phone are quite slim and it appears the phone has a blue coloured back.

Earlier, Playfuldroid shared an image render of the Honor 20 Pro which showcased a black coloured variant of the phone with the quad rear camera setup.

Other leaks have revealed a pink-white shade and a green colour variant as well. The Playfuldroid render — like the previous renders — shows a square-shaped lens on the top which appears to be a periscope lens.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor and 6GB/8GB RAM. The camera setup will reportedly include a 40MP primary Sony IMX600 lens.

Other camera sensors on the phone will include a periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom, a ToF lens, and an ultra-wide angle lens. The Honor 20, on the other hand, is expected to carry only 3x optical zoom capability.