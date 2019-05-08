Honor 20 Pro could feature pop-up selfie camera, leaked promo images suggest

The Honor 20 Pro is set to launch alongside the Honor 20 in London on May 21, 2019. The image renders and specifications of the Honor 20 Pro have been leaked several times in the past, with the latest leak coming from GSMArena.

The website shared a bunch of promo images of the Honor 20 Pro which confirm the previously leaked information about the design of the phone, except for the punch-hole display. In the posters, the screen of the Honor 20 Pro does not show any kind of hole or notch for the selfie camera.

Previously, the live images of the Honor 20 Pro that were shared by Trust Reviews show off slim bezels with a punch-hole at the top-left corner of the screen. The website claimed that it received the product image from Honor itself.

It has been speculated that the Honor 20 Pro might have a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera mechanism whereas the non-Pro variant of the Honor 20 might have a punch-hole display. This might also explain why these renders show a slightly different back design from the earlier renders.

The back of the device is also not exactly the same as we have seen in earlier render leaks. There is a quad camera setup at the back but the grouping is different. While in the previous leaks all the sensors were set in a single vertical camera module, these renders show a grouping of 3+1.

The renders shared by GSMArena showcase at least five colour options, which include Grey, Red, Green, Pink, and Blue. Earlier leaks of the device have revealed green, pink and black colours.

Honor 20 Pro: Specifications, features

As per leaks, the Honor 20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.6-inch OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM and quad-camera setup at the back. Slashleaks recently revealed the camera specifications of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

The Pro variant will reportedly have a 16MP super wide angle lens + 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor + 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom + 2MP macro sensor. The non-Pro variant, on the other hand, will have a 2MP depth sensor instead of a telephoto lens.