Honor 20 Pro image leak reveals camera prowess of ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ rival

The first unofficial image of the Honor 20 Pro has been leaked, which provide stronger confirmation for the rumour that the device will sport four cameras on the back. Weeks to go until the official release of Honor 20 series, a picture of the Honor 20 Pro has surfaced on China’s Weibo (via GSM Arena) showing the back of the flagship smartphone. It’s a grainy photo but it gives us some clues as to what to expect from Honor’s flagship smartphone when it launches next month

Advertising

While there is no confirmation on the Honor 20 Pro’s specifications, it’s interesting to note that (although certainly not surprising) to see the device flaunting four cameras on the rear. Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, the world’s third largest smartphone maker. Just recently, the Chinese smartphone company launched the P30 Pro in the market, a flagship phone with a quad-camera setup on the back.

As had been speculated, the Honor 20 Pro seems to have four cameras. While we don’t know the exact camera specifications, the render clearly shows a square-shaped periscope-style zoom lens. The setup will reportedly include a primary 40MP Sony IMX600 lens, an ultra-wide angle lens, a ToF lens, and a periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom.

Also read: Honor 20 series smartphones to be launched in London on May 21

Advertising

Other eyebrow-raising features could be an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.6-inch OLED screen, and Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor. Honor is also prepping to launch the standard Honor 20 with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple camera setup. Both phones will be officially launched on May 21 in London.

With the Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20, Huawei’s sub-brand will take on the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The latter two phones are expected to launch on May 14.