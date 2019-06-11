Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price

Honor is all set to launch the Honor 20 series in India today at a launch event in New Delhi. The event will be live streamed by the company where it will unveil the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20i in the country.

Advertising

Honor has already launched the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20 Lite globally in London last month. The Honor 20i was launched in China, which is almost identical to the Honor 20 Lite.

In India, the phones are confirmed to go on sale on Flipkart as the e-commerce portal has made a microsite dedicated to the Honor 20 series. The page also reveals the names of three models — Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i — clearing all doubts about which models of the Honor 20 series will make it to India.

Honor 20 series launch: Timing and how to watch

The launch event for the Honor 20 series in India is set for 11:30 am IST today. The specifications of all the devices are already out in the open. At the event, Honor will announce the price and availability for the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, and Honor 20i in India.

Advertising

The launch event will be live streamed at the official YouTube channel of Honor India. Users can also go to the Flipkart website to watch the livestream at the Honor 20 series microsite. We have embedded the live streaming channel of the Honor above, so users can also watch it here also.

Honor 20 series expected price

Honor 20 Pro is priced at EUR 599 (around Rs 47,000) and the Honor 20 is priced at EUR 499 (around Rs 39,000) in Europe. The Honor 20i was launched in China in four storage models. It is available at Yuan 1,599 (around Rs 16,000) for the 4GB+128GB model, Yuan 1,599 for the 6GB+64GB model, Yuan 1,899 (around Rs 19,000) for the 6GB+128GB model, and Yuan 2,199 (Rs 22,000) for the 6GB+256GB model.

The phones are expected to cost around the same price bracket. However, taxes and other charges may fluctuate the prices a little.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch LCD screen with punch-hole design and a 91.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Kirin 980 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space.

On the back, the phone sports a quad-camera setup. The camera bump hosts three lenses– a 48MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens, a 16MP f/2.2 aperture wide-angle lens, and an 8MP, f/2.4 aperture lens. There is a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens outside the camera module. The front camera on the phone is 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone in the power key. It runs Android 9 with Honor’s Magic UI 2.1 skin on top. Honor 20 Pro hosts a 4,000mAh battery with support for SuperCharge fast charging.

Honor 20 specifications

Honor 20 has the same size, screen and processor as the Honor 20 Pro but there are some differences between the two phones. The front camera on Honor 20 is the same as the Pro variant but the battery has 3,750mAh capacity.

Also read | Honor 20 to Asus 6z: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

The 48MP primary lens on the Honor 20’s quad camera setup has an aperture of f/1.8 against the f/1.4 aperture of Honor 20 Pro. The 16-MP wide-angle lens is same at the Honor 20 but the telephoto lens is missing here. Instead, the phone has a 2MP depth-sensing camera and a 2MP macro lens.

Honor 20i specifications

Honor 20i skips the punch-hole display and features a 6.21-inch waterdrop-style notched screen. It has a triple camera setup of 24MP + 8MP + 2MP on the back. It is powered by a less powerful Kirin 710 processor and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.