Honor 20 Lite with triple rear camera launched in Malaysia

Honor has officially launched the Honor 20 Lite in Malaysia and the UK ahead of their May 21 event in London where the company is scheduled to announce the new Honor 20 smartphones.

The Honor 20 Lite smartphone is available in Phantom Red and Phantom Blue in Malaysia and is likely to be launched in other Asian and European markets soon.

Honor has officially launched the Honor 20 Lite in Malaysia and the UK ahead of their May 21 event in London, where the company is scheduled to announce the new Honor 20 smartphones. The device is priced at RM 949 (approximately Rs 15,908) in Malaysia and GBP 249 (around Rs 22,581) in the UK.

The phone is available in Phantom Red and Phantom Blue in Malaysia and is likely to be launched in other Asian and European markets soon. Presently, there is no official release date for the device in India.

The Honor 20 Lite comes with triple camera set-up at the back having a 24MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls.

Among other specifications, the Honor 20 Lite smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s EMUI 9.0 skin on top. The device sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2340 pixel resolution.

The Honor 20 Lite comes with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. The device is powered through a 3,400mAh battery.

In biometrics, the smartphone comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. For connectivity, the device comes with Micro USB, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

