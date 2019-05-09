Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro preview: Release date, news, specifications, and more

We’re just a few days away from the release of Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, and thanks to a ton of leaks we already know a lot about them. The smartphones, set to launch on May 21 in London, will take on the likes of OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus ZenFone 6.

Both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will focus on the design and cameras. While the Honor 20 is speculated to feature a triple-camera setup on the back, Honor 20 Pro will reportedly include quad cameras and a notch-less display. The phones will be powered by a Kirin 980 processor and up to 8GB RAM.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro so far.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Design and display

When it comes to the design and display of Honor 20/20 Pro, one should look at the P30 Pro for inspiration. Both phones feature familiar glass and metal designs. Expect the two phones to be made available in plenty of colour options.

In case you are interested, Honor will have a special Moschino edition of Honor 20 Pro. Honor says the phone will have a Moschino design all over it, and will come inside a Moschino bag, with a Moschino case and software theme.

In terms of display, Honor 20 is likely to have a punch-hole screen, similar to that of the Honor View20. Meanwhile, Honor 20 Pro might have a notch-less screen and a pop-up camera for selfies. One interesting rumour is that Honor will finally adopt OLED display technology. Whether it will be a pro model or both devices, remains to be seen.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Specifications and camera

Both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will be powered by the same Kirin 980 processor and a choice of 6 or 8GB RAM, with 128 or 256GB storage options. In terms of battery, the Honor 20 will feature a 3650mAh battery with 22.5W charging. And in the case of Honor 20 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro might come with a 4,000mAh battery.

The leaked images indicate that the Honor 20 Pro will feature four cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, a 16MP super wide angle lens and a 2MP camera for close-ups. As far as the Honor 20 is concerned, it will likely have a triple camera setup. The exact camera specifications are unknown.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Release date and price

Honor has already sent out invitations for the global launch of Honor 20 series, which will take place on May 21 in London. The launch will happen a week after the debut of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. At the time of writing, Honor has not confirmed when it plans to bring the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro to India. Hopefully, we will get all the details about the Honor 20 series closer to the India launch. There’s no word yet on how much the two phones will cost.