Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Global launch to start soon

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Launch Price, Specifications, Launch Date in India LIVE Updates: Honor will be launching its new Honor 20 series of smartphones globally at an event in London, here's everything that's happening.

Honor is expected to launch Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at a global event being held in London today.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Price, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Huawei sub-brand, Honor is going to host a global launch event in London, today for its new Honor 20 series of smartphones. At the event, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones: Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The launch event will start at 2 PM London Time, which converts to 6:30 PM IST. Both the devices are scheduled to be launched in India on June 11. The company might also release a watered down variant, dubbed Honor 20 Lite according to a few reports.

Honor 20 is expected to sport a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS LCD punch hole display, Kirin 980 processor, up to a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and Magic UI 2.1. It is also being reported that the device will sport a quad-camera setup on the back. Honor 20 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be a slightly premium version, which will sport a 6.26-inch all-view display, 32MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, Kirin 980 processor, and a quad camera setup on the back.

A quad-camera setup will help the Honor 20 Pro a slight edge over the OnePlus 7 Pro. The setup will reportedly consist of a 48MP f/1.4 main camera utilising Sony’s flagship IMX586 image sensor with OIS, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 30x optical zoom, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

The highlight of the Honor 20 might be a quad-camera setup, but it is not known whether the camera configurations will be the same as its Pro variant.

