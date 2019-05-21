Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Launch LIVE Updates: Global launch to start soon

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Price, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Huawei sub-brand, Honor is going to host a global launch event in London, today for its new Honor 20 series of smartphones. At the event, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones: Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The launch event will start at 2 PM London Time, which converts to 6:30 PM IST. Both the devices are scheduled to be launched in India on June 11. The company might also release a watered down variant, dubbed Honor 20 Lite according to a few reports.

Honor 20 is expected to sport a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS LCD punch hole display, Kirin 980 processor, up to a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and Magic UI 2.1. It is also being reported that the device will sport a quad-camera setup on the back. Honor 20 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be a slightly premium version, which will sport a 6.26-inch all-view display, 32MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, Kirin 980 processor, and a quad camera setup on the back.