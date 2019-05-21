Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro announced: Quad-camera setup, punch-hole displays and all-day battery life

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday introduced its new lineup of flagship smartphones: Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Unveiled at a high-profile event in London, the phones feature large screens with a “hole punch” in the display for the front-facing camera, quad-cameras, a flagship Kirin 980 processor, plenty of memory and storage and a battery that can easily last a day on a single charge.

Both devices are premium mid-range smartphones and will be targeted at those who are not comfortable shelling out $1000 (or approx Rs 70,348) for a new phone. This strategy has worked in favour of brands like Honor and OnePlus, especially in Europe. The Honor 20 smartphones will start at 499 Euros (approximately Rs 38,800).

Honor is known for churning out smartphones with high-end specifications at mid-range prices. That’s exactly what it tried to deliver with the Honor 20, a rival to the Galaxy S10e, OnePlus 7 and iPhone XR. It’s a great choice for cost-conscious consumers. The phone has a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 980 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Honor 20 runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 interface, plus there’s a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support.

Cameras have always been a key feature of Honor-branded smartphones and here the company did something different: it made a quad-camera setup on phones normal. The handset features four cameras on the back: a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view, a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. While the back has four cameras, there’s a 32MP lens with f/2.2 aperture on the front.

The Honor 20 has the side-mounted fingerprint sensor found in the power button as opposed to the in-display fingerprint sensor positioned under the display on the OnePlus 7. The phone comes in two colour options: Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

The second phone, Honor 20 Pro, is slightly different from a regular Honor 20. It includes all of the features in the Honor 20, like a hole-punch display, a Kirin 980 processor, a 32MP selfie camera and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but adds a 48MP f/1.4 main camera (with support for OIS and AIS and EIS) which is the largest aperture ever in a smartphone camera. The larger the aperture, the more light can enter the lens. This translates to better images especially in low-light conditions. You also get a 16MP super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view, an 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture) which offers 3x the zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom with OIS and Laser autofocus, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. These cameras are a big improvement.

The design of the Honor 20 Pro is different from the Honor 20, plus a 4,000mAh battery means the phone should last longer than the standard model. The handset comes in two colour options: Phantom Black and Phantom Blue. It is priced at 599 Euros (approximately Rs 46,500) and packs almost all of the bells and whistles a premium mid-range phone should offer. Neither of the phones offers wireless charging or water resistance.

There was one more phone announced, the Honor 20 Lite, featuring a 32MP front-facing camera in its U-shaped notch, a 6.21-in HD+ display with a drop-shaped notch, a Kirin 710 processor, a triple-camera setup made up of a 24 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP sensors, and a 4,000mAH battery. Priced at 299 Euros (approximately Rs 23,000).

Disclaimer: The reporter is in London on the invite of Honor India.