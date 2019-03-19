Honor 10i with Kirin 710 processor, triple rear cameras announced

Toggle Menu Sections
Honor 10i with a 3,400mAh battery has been listed on the company's official Russin website, will launch soon.

Huawei 10i sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ waterdrop notch design display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels.

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its new mid-range smartphone Honor 10i in Russia. The company has not revealed the pricing or availability details of the device, which is listed as ‘coming soon’ on Honor Russia’s official website.

Key features of the device include a triple camera setup on the back, Kirin 710 processor, Android 9.0 Pie operating system, 3D gradient back and a 3,400mAh battery.

Huawei 10i sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ waterdrop notch design display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

The device will be offered in three colour options – Red, Blue and Black. The Red and Blue colour options will be offered with a 3D gradient finish on the back, whereas, the Black colour variant will come without any gradient finish.

Honor 10i runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top. The phone is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of optics, the device will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 24MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary and a 2MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor paired with software-based AI processing for taking selfies.

