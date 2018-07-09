Honor Note 10 official teaser hints shared, to launch in Beijing soon

Huawei sub-brand Honor shares Honor Note 10 official teaser, the phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display (Image of Honor 10 for representation) Huawei sub-brand Honor shares Honor Note 10 official teaser, the phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display (Image of Honor 10 for representation)

Huawei sub-brand Honor’s upcoming flagship model, Honor Note 10 is set to debut soon. While the Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed the existence of its new device, Honor has now shared a teaser on its official Honor Weibo account hinting at Honor Note 10’s imminent launch.

Honor in the teaser noted that it will skip the Honor Note 9 and instead unveil Honor Note 10 soon. The upcoming Honor Note flagship launch is scheduled to take place in Beijing. Honor’s President George Zhao in a Weibo post last week said the company to have been working on this device for nearly two years and explained why they skipped the Note 9 moniker. To recall, Honor launched the last smartphone from its Note series, the Honor Note 8 in 2016.

Honor Note 10 official teaser hints the smartphone to launch soon

The teaser does confirm the Honor Note 10 debut to happen soon, however it does not mention any specific date or other details. Previous leaks, however, suggest the phone to feature a tall 6.9-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. Honor Note 10 is expected to come with proprietary GPU Turbo, a feature that will enhance graphics performance in the smartphone.

The phone is also said to carry dual camera setup at the back and come with AI capabilities. Honor Note 10 is expected to sport face unlock as well. Earlier leaked images on Weibo further suggested the upcoming Honor flagship to feature a premium glass design and a circular shaped fingerprint sensor at the back.

As far as processing hardware is concerned, Honor Note 10 is tipped to be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The phone is expected to carry a big 6000mAh battery and include “super fast” charging support.

