Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710, waterdrop-style notch launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 10 Lite Price in India, Specifications, Features: Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has launched its latest smartphone- the Honor 10 Lite. The smartphone will come in two models with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The retail price is set at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The phone is exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale on January 20. Honor 10 Lite comes in three colour options: Sky Blue, Sapphire Blue, and Midnight Black.

The Honor 10 Lite has a glass and metal body with a 6.21-inch FullView FHD+ display and 19:9 aspect ratio. Given the fact it is a mid-range smartphone, the phone comes with the Kirin 710 processor which offers significant improvement when compared to the Kirin 659.

It comes in either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which lets you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the bottom, it has a micro USB and a headphone jack.

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. It has several AI-based features, including scene recognition, partition optimization, among others.

A waterdrop-style notch design is featured on the front where it houses a 24MP f/2.0 selfie camera. It comes with several selfie features such as filters, AR lens to name a few.

It also comes with GPU Turbo technology that enhances GPU performance significantly by increasing graphics processing efficiency up to 60 per cent. The device is backed by a 3,400mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Other than that, the Honor 10 Lite will run on EMUI 9.1, based on Android 9 Pie.