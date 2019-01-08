Honor 10 Lite to launch on January 15, will be a Flipkart exclusive

Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching its newest smartphone, Honor 10 Lite in India on January 15 in New Delhi. The company has announced that this device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

A device page for the same is currently live on Flipkart providing the users with a few images and key specifications of the device. The company is expected to make the device available in three colour options – Sky Blue, Valley White and Magic Night Black.

To recall, Honor 10 Lite was first launched in China back in November last year. The device was made available to consumers in three RAM/internal storage variants.

These include – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at 1,399 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000), 1,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 17,000) and 1,899 Yuan (approximately Rs 19,000), respectively.

Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 24MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.