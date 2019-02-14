Honor 10 Lite now available in offline stores across India

Honor has announced that the 6GB RAM variant of its new Honor 10 Lite smartphone is now available in the offline market. The device was launched back in January and was originally only available exclusively on Flipkart.

Honor 10 Lite comes in two RAM configurations – 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It is available in Sapphire Blue and Sky Blue colour options.

The company has also setup over 100 stores across the country, which it’s calling AI studio stores. Inside of Honor’s AI studio stores, customers can experience the new Honor 10 Lite first hand. These stores are also expected to have other Honor devices in stock also.

Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch FullView full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G51 MP4. The device also comes with the company’s own GPU Turbo 2.0 technology, which helps better a user’s gaming experience.

It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie with its own EMUI 9.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 24MP sensor for taking selfies.