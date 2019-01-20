Honor 10 Lite goes on sale in India for first time today: Offers, price and specifications

Honor 10 Lite has gone on sale for the first time in India. The mid-range smartphone is now available for purchase from Flipkart as well as the HiHonor online store.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 17,999. Honor 10 Lite is a stripped down version of Honor 10 and was launched last week in India.

Honor 10 Lite: Launch offers, price

Honor 10 Lite is now available to purchase from Flipkart and the HiHonor online store. The handset comes in three colour options: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Sapphire Blue. Honor 10 Lite costs Rs 13,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Honor is also selling the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, but it will cost Rs 17,999. As far as launch offers are concerned, consumers can get a Jio cashback worth Rs 2200 and Cleartrip vouchers priced at Rs 2800.

Honor 10 Lite: Specifications, features

Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. Under the hood, it is powered by the Kirin 710 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. MicroSD card support (up to 512GB) is also there. The phone runs on EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the camera front, Honor 10 Lite has dual cameras. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary snapper for recording depth data. On the front, the device gets a 24MP selfie camera.

In our review, we said that Honor 10 Lite is an affordable Android smartphone that delivers decent performance. In particular, we really liked its cameras and the battery life. Honor 10 Lite competes against the likes of Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme U1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.