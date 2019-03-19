Honor 10 Lite 32GB storage model launched in India at Rs 11,999

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999. The phone made its official debut in India earlier this year in two storage variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Honor 10 Lite colour options include Sky Blue, Sapphire Blue, and Midnight Black, though the 32GB storage model will only be available in the latter two colour variants. It can be bought from Flipkart. The rest of the specifications are the same as the original phone.

Honor 10 Lite sports a glass and metal body design. It features a 6.21-inch FullView FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and dewdrop notch. The mid-range smartphone comes with the Kirin 710 processor. There is no microSD card support for expandable storage.

Honor 10 Lite gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera is 24MP with f/2.0 aperture. The cameras have AI-based features, including scene recognition, partition optimization, among others.

Honor 10 Lite also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the bottom, it has a micro USB and a headphone jack. The battery is 3,400mAh. Honor 10 Lite runs on EMUI 9.1, based on Android 9 Pie.