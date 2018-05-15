Honor 10 launched with AI-assisted cameras and under-glass fingerprint scanner at Rs 32,999 on Flipkart

Honor 10 launch: Honor 10 will go on sale on Flipkart from May 16 at a price of Rs 32,999. Honor 10 launch: Honor 10 will go on sale on Flipkart from May 16 at a price of Rs 32,999.

Honor has launched its new flagship, the Honor 10, at a special product launch event held in London. The Huawei-owned subsidiary says the company’s latest smartphone features the AI-assisted cameras to make photos looks better and an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Honor 10 will be available in India at a price of Rs 32,999 in partnership with Flipkart.

Taking cues from the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, Honor 10 has a two-tone gradient finish, which changes colour depending upon from which angle you look at. It is a available in a phantom blue, but those prefer a subtle look can go for the midnight black coloured option.

Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. And yes, there’s a notch above the display that houses a front-facing camera and an earpiece. The notch is a bit smaller than the iPhone X, though. Honor says the notch can be easily turned off by making the status bar black.

Read more: Honor 10 first impressions: At Rs 32,999, this one has plenty of oomph

The smartphone uses Huawei’s own AI-powered Kirin 970, the same chipset that can be seen on the P20 Pro, P20, and View 10. Buyers get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, with EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. However, there is no microSD card slot for internal memory expansion, unfortunately.

The smartphone uses Huawei’s own AI-powered Kirin 970, the same chipset that can be seen on the P20 Pro, P20, and View 10. The smartphone uses Huawei’s own AI-powered Kirin 970, the same chipset that can be seen on the P20 Pro, P20, and View 10.

Interestingly, Honor 10 comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which promises to be more accurate than current fingerprint scanners. Even though it appears that there’s still a Home button but in reality the scanner is placed under the screen. The advantage of such fingerprint scanner is that it will still work in case your fingers are dirty or wet. Xiaomi’s Mi 5s was the first smartphone in the market to use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

A 16MP with an f/1.8 aperture and a MP telephoto sensor can be seen placed on the back of the Honor 10. There’s also a 24MP camera on the front of the phone for selfies. Both cameras advantage of Huawei’s AI technology to automatically enhance the image depending upon the scenario.

Honor 10 is powered by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging over USB-C, which will give you a 50 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. Then there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack that combines with an AK4376A 32-bit DAC.

Honor 10 will be competing neck-to-neck with OnePlus 6 which will launch in London on May 16, followed by the Indian debut on May 17. Both companies are trying to convince consumers to shell out Rs 30,000 or more for their smartphones. According to a report from Counterpoint Research, the premium smartphone market contributes to 4 per cent of the overall market. In the first quarter of 2018, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple contributed to 95 per cent of the overall premium smartphone market in India.

Disclaimer: The author is in London attending the Honor 10 launch at the invite of Honor India

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd