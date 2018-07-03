Honor 10 GT with 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo launched in China: Specifications and features

Honor 10 GT ships with the same specifications as the original Honor 10. Honor 10 GT ships with the same specifications as the original Honor 10.

Huawei’s online-only brand Honor has announced the launch of Honor 10 GT in China. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM, Night Mode update, and the company’s GPU Turbo technology, which is currently on beta. The technology is said to improve the device’s performance by up to 60 per cent. The rest of the specifications of Honor 10 GT are the same as Honor 10, which was launched in May. Honor 10 GT price has not yet been revealed by the company. The first flash sale for Honor 10 GT will be held on Honor’s online store as well as on JD.com on July 24. Honor’s GPU Turbo technology will be made available for the regular Honor 10 variant in China on July 15. Night Mode feature will be rolled out for the older models via a close beta starting July 12.

Honor 10 GT ships with the same specifications as the original Honor 10. It gets a 5.84-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone sports a notch on top of display that includes the front-facing camera and an earpiece. The notch can also be turned off. In India, Honor 10 is available at a price of Rs 32,999 and the phone is Flipkart exclusive. In terms of design, Honor 10 has a two-tone gradient finish, which changes colour depending upon from which angle you look at. It is available two colour options – phantom blue and midnight black.

Honor 10 GT packs Huawei’s own AI-powered Kirin 970 processor that we saw on P20 Pro, P20, and View 10. The regular Honor 10 variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There is no microSD card slot for internal memory expansion. Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The highlight of Honor 10 is its ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is placed under the screen.

Honor 10 GT gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 24MP. Both the front and rear cameras take advantage of Huawei’s AI technology to automatically enhance the image depending upon the scenario. Honor 10 GT is backed by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging over USB-C, which is claimed to offer 50 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. The phone supports a 3.5mm headphone jack that combines with an AK4376A 32-bit DAC.

