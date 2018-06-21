Honor 10 gets EIS and Party mode via OTA update in India

Honor 10’s first OTA update brings Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Party Mode. Honor 10’s first OTA update brings Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Party Mode.

The Honor 10 has received its first OTA update in India and it brings a ton of new features, including electronic image stabilisation (EIS), party mode and other new features to the Honor flagship. The Honor 10 is available for Rs 32,999, and can be purchased from Flipkart or the Honor India website.

The Honor 10 OTA update brings EIS mode that brings stability during video recording. It can be controlled manually by checking the device’s camera settings. In addition, the Party mode update means that the Honor 10 can now be used as a music hub. Through Party mode, as many as seven devices can be connected. Users can check for the update manually, by going to Settings>System Updates.

Just to recall, Honor 10 was launched in India last month. It sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ IPS screen and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, there’s a Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Unfortunately, the phone doesn’t come with a microSD card support. The phone is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Perhaps the highlight of the Honor 10 is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that sits under the glass in the lower bezel, and helps recognise scans, even if they are damp. On the camera front, Honor 10 sports a 16MP+24MP dual-rear sensor configuration, and a 24MP front lens. While the dual-rear cameras are horizontally stacked, they offer AI-based scene recognition and come with dual LED flash.

