HMD Global’s Nokia event today: Livestream details, expected devices and more

HMD Global is hosting its Nokia launch event ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. HMD Global is expected to showcase more than one Nokia device at the event, including the Nokia 9 flagship phone with five cameras at the back, according to leaked images and reports. HMD Global’s event will start at 4 pm in the evening, Barcelona time. Here are details on what we expect from the Nokia launch event.

Advertising

HMD Global Nokia launch event: How to watch livestream, timings for India

HMD Global’s Nokia event will take place at 8.30 pm IST today evening. The company is hosting a livestream for the same on its YouTube channel as well. We will also have live updates from the big Nokia launch later tonight.

HMD Global Nokia launch event: Expected devices, specifications

HMD Global will likely showcase a number of Nokia-branded devices at the event. The most hype is around the much-leaked Nokia 9, which is supposed to come with five cameras at the back. Previously, we have seen press renders of the device being showcased by reliable tipster Evan Blass.

HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas also showcased an Instagram post from a photographer, which shows a photo captured, shot and edited on a Nokia device. The photos shows incredible detail and dynamic range, despite being shot from a smartphone.

The expectation is that Nokia 9 or Nokia 9 Pureview as some leaks say it will be called, will finally be revealed by the company. Leaks have said the phone will have a five cameras, arranged in a circle at the back, though it is not clear what kind of sensor combination HMD Global plans to use with this phone.

The Nokia 9 might run the older Snapdragon 845 processor, according to previous leaks. We have also seen live images of the device being leaked online. The phone was also spotted on US FCC with the model number TA-1082, while the dual-SIM model will ship with TA-1087 model number respectively.

Advertising

Other Nokia devices expected at the event are a feature phone and mid-range phones from the series. Leaks have talked about a Nokia 6.2 being showcased at the event as well.