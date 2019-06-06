HMD Global’s Nokia 2.2 is official and starts at Rs 6,999 in India

HMD Global debuted its Nokia 2.2 in India, taking on Xiaomi and Realme with a brand new budget smartphone. At simultaneous India and Italy launch events, the Finnish company introduced the Nokia 2.2 that features interchangeable colorful covers, dedicated Google Assistant button and a pure version of Android.

Available in two variants (2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage), Nokia 2.2 starts at Rs 6,999 and goes up to Rs 7,999. Though it is limited time offer and price will go up after June 30. Users can pre-book the device starting today, with the first sale taking place on June 11. You can buy the new Nokia 2.2 from Nokia’s official site, Flipkart and top mobile retail outlets across the country.

This is a budget phone, as you can easily tell from the price. The glossy plastic back (polycarbonate), which is removable in nature, is a complete fingerprint magnet. Nokia 2.2 doesn’t try to push the design to the next level, and that’s understandable. The idea is simple – to offer an affordable smartphone that fits the needs of an average user.

The Nokia 2.2 has a 5.7-inch HD+ waterdrop-style screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The handset comes in either 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be supplemented with a microSD card The device also includes a face unlock feature and AI-enabled 13MP primary camera that’s capable in taking perfect shots in extreme low light conditions. On the front, you will find a 5MP selfie snapper. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Like HMD Global’s previous phones, Nokia 2.2 is an Android One-branded smartphone. The company has opted for a plain version of Android with no bloatware. Being an Android One-branded phone, Nokia 2.2 is guaranteed to get regular software updates and patches for up to 3 years. And not just that, the handset will also be updated to Android Q.

Nokia 2.2 is squarely aimed at budget offerings from Xiaomi and Realme. Both brands are ahead of HMD Global in terms of market share and visibility in India. HMD Global is pinning all its hopes on the success of Nokia 2.2. The question is ultimately whether the Nokia 2.2 delivers a good overall experience for the price.