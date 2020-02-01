HMD Global’s Feb 23 event: Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 could launch

HMD Global’s ‘UTOPIA126’ event is set to start at 4 pm local time on February 23, which is 8:30 pm IST on conversion. HMD Global’s ‘UTOPIA126’ event is set to start at 4 pm local time on February 23, which is 8:30 pm IST on conversion.

HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event on February 23 in Barcelona where the company is expected to launch a slew of Nokia smartphones including its first 5G phone that will likely be called Nokia 8.2 5G. Apart from this, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are expected to unveil as well.

HMD Global’s ‘UTOPIA126’ event is set to start at 4 pm local time on February 23, which is 8:30 pm IST on conversion. The event will be held ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which will be held from February 24 to February 27.

Though the invite doesn’t reveal much, the event will also see the launch of a new retro Nokia phone, details of which are unclear at this point. We take a look at everything to expect at the upcoming HMD Global event:

Nokia 8.2 5G

Nokia 8.2 5G could be the company’s first 5G smartphone that will pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Nokia 8.2 is said to be an affordable 5G device and will likely cost around 459 euros, which is around Rs 36,000. It will come with the company’s PureDisplay technology and Zeiss Optics optics as well.

Nokia 8.2 5G could sport a glass unibody design. The display could be 6.2-inches in size with support for HDR 10+. Reports also hint at a triple rear camera setup where the main sensor will be 64MP as well as a 32GB selfie shooter. The phone will be available in 6GB or 8GB RAM coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage combination options.

Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 could be a budget smartphone, the price for which could be set at around 169 euros (Rs 13,000 approximately). It could pack a Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM models. Further, Nokia 5.2 is speculated to sport a 6.2-inches screen, dual 16MP+8MP back cameras, and an 8MP front camera. The battery could be a 3,500mAh one.

Nokia 1.3

Finally, Nokia 1.3 could be an entry-level Android Go smartphone that is expected to cost close to 79 euros, which is around Rs 6,000 on conversion. Among key specifications that are speculated for Nokia 1.3, include a 13MP back camera and 6-inches display. The selfie shooter could be 5MP. It could be available with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd