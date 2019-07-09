HMD Global’s “Daredevil” phone with 48MP back camera, Snapdragon 660 could launch as Nokia 5.2

HMD Global could launch a triple rear camera phone likely called the Nokia 5.2. Images of the new Nokia phone were posted on social networking site Baidu, which reveals that the phone is code-named “Daredevil”. It features three cameras at the back, where the primary sensor is 48MP with f/1.8 aperture.

Separately, tipster Slashleaks has also put out image renders of the phone with some specifications. It will have a Full HD+ resolution display with 2340×1080 pixels. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor and will have 3,500mAh battery. It will run Android 9 Pie.

Among the most noticeable features of the new Nokia phone is its glass back design and back camera lenses and LED flash unit aligned in a circular module. There is a physical fingerprint sensor below the camera setup. The display has thin bezels on the sides and a waterdrop notch on top.

It is unclear what the phone will be called when it is made official, though Nokia anew suggests it is most likely the Nokia 5.2. Of course, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is gearing up to launch Nokia 9 PureView in India. The smartphone with a five-camera setup was made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February this year. The phone will arrive in India soon, though an exact launch date has not been revealed.

Nokia 9 PureView is a premium phone that has five cameras at the back aligned in a circle. Other specifications include 2K screen, Snapdragon 845 processor as well as IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone comes with Android Pie and is an Android One device.