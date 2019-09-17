HMD Global to soon launch Nokia 7.2 in India, releases teaser video on Twitter

HMD Global showcased its new Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones at IFA 2019 convention held in Berlin. The company has now started teasing Nokia 7.2’s launch in India. It has posted a teaser video on its official Twitter handle for India showcasing Nokia 7.2’s camera module. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date for the device.

Advertising

The company was expected to launch the device on its September 11 event, however, it had to postpone that event to a later date. Nokia 7.2 sports a circular triple camera module on the back with Zeiss optics.

It is being said that the company will be pricing the Nokia 7.2 between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to compete with similar phones from competing brands in India.

Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and HDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Also Read: In Pictures: First look at Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 7.2, 6.2, Nokia 800 Rugged, Nokia 110

Advertising

It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system and will soon be updated to Android 10. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Coming to the cameras, Nokia 7.2 features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.