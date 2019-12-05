HMD Global to launch Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 2.3 today: How to watch livestream, expected specs

HMD Global’s mobile launch event will start at 10:30 PM IST in Cairo, Egypt and will be livestreamed on the official Nokia Mobile YouTube channel. HMD Global’s mobile launch event will start at 10:30 PM IST in Cairo, Egypt and will be livestreamed on the official Nokia Mobile YouTube channel.

HMD Global is holding a launch event in Cairo, Egypt, where it is expected to launch at least one Nokia-branded smartphone. This event has been kept tightly under wraps and we are yet to come around any concrete leaks that reveal about which smartphone will be launched, and what all specifications it will sport.

However, there are quite a few rumours floating around that suggest HMD Global will launch the successor to last year’s Nokia 8.1 at the event, dubbed the Nokia 8.2. Considering the Nokia 8.1 was launched last year on December 5 itself, this rumour does hold some ground. Others rumours suggest that the company will launch its Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 2.3 at the event.

HMD Global’s mobile launch event will start at 10:30 PM IST in Cairo, Egypt and will be livestreamed on the official Nokia Mobile YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live from the embedded video placed below.

It is being said that the Nokia 8.2 will sport a 64MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. The device will not come with an IP rating and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nokia 5.2, on the other hand, is being said to come with a 48MP primary sensor. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Lastly, it is also being said that the Nokia 2.3, which will be a successor to the Nokia 2.2, will be priced at Euro 97 (approximately Rs 7,700). It will sport a 6.1-inch HD display and will sport the model number TA-1206. The device will be backed by a 3,920mAh battery. Keep in mind, that the said device has already been certified in Malaysia, Russia and the US.

