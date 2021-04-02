HMD Global to launch new Nokia phones on April 8; G-series, X-series devices expected

Here's all we know so far about upcoming Nokia smartphones. (Image Source: HDM Global)

HMD Global has sent out media invites ahead of an April 8 launch. The brand is expected to launch multiple phones during the launch, which could be the rumoured Nokia G-series and X-series phones. We could see the brand launch the Nokia G10 and G20 along with the Nokia X10 and X20.

The launch on April 8 will begin at 7:30 pm IST and users will be able to stream the event via the brand’s social media handles. Here’s what we know about the upcoming G-series and X-series phones ahead of the launch.

Nokia G-Series expected specifications

Nokia G series could reportedly comprise two phones, the G10 and the G20. The G10 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio P22 while the G20 could come with the MediaTek Helio G35. Both phones are expected to also sport up to 3GB or 4GB RAM and up to 32GB or 64GB storage. Stock Android 11 is expected out of the box, along with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 is expected to feature a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phones could come with an 8MP selfie camera. The budget phones are also expected to come with 5,000mAh batteries and 10W charging via a USB-C port.

Nokia X-Series expected specifications

Nokia X-series phones could include the X10 5G and X20 5G phones. Both the rumoured devices are expected to come with the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 480 chipset. These devices will also come with stock Android 11, however, whether they will feature the dedicated Google Assistant button is unknown.

Nokia X20 specifications were recently leaked and reveal a quad-camera setup on the back. This could include a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front could be a 16MP single camera for selfies and video calls. More details should be revealed during the launch.