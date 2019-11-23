HMD Global to launch a new smartphone on December 5, might be Nokia 8.2

HMD Global will be holding an event on December 5. At the event, the brand is expected to launch its Nokia 8.2 at the event, considering it launched the device’s predecessor, the Nokia 8.1 on December 5, last year.

HMD Global via the Nokia Mobile official Twitter handle has posted an announcement video, in which it reveals that it will be launching a new smartphone on December 5. The video teaser does not reveal any particular details regarding the product, which the company will be launching.

According to previous reports, the Nokia 8.2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will feature a bezel-less LCD display along with a motorised pop-up selfie camera module. Apart from this, the device will sport a circular camera module on the back, which will house a 64MP primary sensor.

Apart from Nokia 8.2, the company is also speculated to launch its budget Nokia 2.3 smartphone at the event too.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

Some leaks are also hinting that HMD Global will be launching its Nokia 5.2 smartphone at the event. To recall, a few device images of the Nokia 5.2 recently surfaced online along with its codename, Nokia “Daredevil”. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

As of now, the company has not revealed which device or devices it will be launching on December 5. So we recommend that you take the leaks and reports regarding the device model with a pinch of salt.