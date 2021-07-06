HMD Global to launch a new flagship Nokia smartphone on November 11

HMD Global may be launching a flagship Nokia smartphone soon. According to a report by ITHome, the Finnish company is working on a 5G flagship device that will be launched in China on November 11 on Singles’ Day, a big shopping event in China.

The claim is backed by Zhang Yucheng, Product Manager of HMD Global for Nokia Mobile Phones in the Chinese region, who reportedly stated the same during a conversation with users on Weibo.

As part of HMD Global, Nokia has not launched many flagship smartphones in the market. The same can be said about the company launching 5G devices. The first 5G smartphone from the brand — Nokia 8.3 5G has not yet been launched in China.

It’s being said that the brand has reportedly been working on a new flagship smartphone for a while. HMD Global was expected to launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView smartphone which has still not been released by the company.

Additionally, HMD Global has launched the Nokia G20 in India. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and packs a quad-camera setup. Nokia says that the smartphone can last for up to three days on a single charge.

The dual SIM smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Nokia G20 runs Android 11 with two years of updates promised by the company.

The Nokia G20 will be available at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Glacier and Night colour options