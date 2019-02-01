HMD Global to launch 6GB RAM variants of Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus in India: Report

HMD Global could soon introduce new variants of its Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus phones with extra RAM and storage, according to a new report by NokiaPowerUser. The phones could launch in India by February 2019, according to the report, which has also listed out prices for these phones.

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage could launch in India at a price of Rs 17,499. Coming to the Nokia 5.1 Plus it will come in two more variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 12,499, while the 6GB RAM option for this phone could cost Rs 13,999, notes the report.

HMD Global has not announced a launch for these RAM and storage variants, so we will have to wait and see how the phones are price if they are eventually introduced in the market. Currently the Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in India only with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Last month, Nokia 5.1 Plus was made available offline in India. The phone was earlier limited to just Flipkart and its own Nokia.com website. The price of the phone was Rs 10,599, though on Flipkart the price is listed as Rs 9,999. Nokia 5.1 Plus was originally launched in India at Rs 10,999.

The phone has a 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with a notch, MediaTek Helio P60 processor and 3060 mAh battery. It has a dual-rear camera with 13MP + 5MP combination and 8MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a USB Type-C port.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch FHD+ with a notch. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for a price of Rs 15,999 in India. Nokia 6.1 Plus has a similar 3,060 mAh battery. The phone come with a 16MP+5MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are still being sold in India.