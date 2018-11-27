HMD Global to host India event on December 6; Nokia 8.1 (X7) expected

HMD Global has started sending out invites for an upcoming Nokia mobiles event on December 6, a day after the December 5 launch event in Dubai. HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 8.1, which is a rebranded version of the Nokia X7 from China. Nokia 8.1 is expected to be the global name for the smartphone.

Advertising

HMD Global has been sharing teasers about the upcoming phone on its Twitter handle, where the focus is on display and colours. The teasers from the Nokia Mobile India handle also indicate a notched display on the phone, which is a part of the Nokia X7.

Earlier the Nokia 8.1 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Another report on 91Mobiles, has claimed the phone will sport a price tag of Rs 23,999 when it launches. Given that the Nokia 7 Plus launched Rs 25,999, it is unlikely that the company will introduce its newer phone at a lower price.

Nokia 8.1 will also support Google’s ARCore, which is an augmented reality (AR) platform from the company.

Advertising

Nokia X7, which will be rebranded as Nokia 8.1 for global markets, launched in China with 6.18-inch FHD+ display with PureDisplay technology. It comes with HDR 10 support and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and has a notch on top as well.

The Nokia X7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and sports a 3,500mAh battery. The phone will likely come with Android One branding, and get the Android 9 Pie update as well.

Nokia X7 comes in three storage options in China: 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Each of these variants come with expandable storage of up to 400GB.

Nokia X7 has a 13MP+12MP dual rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The Nokia 8.1 will likely continue with these specifications.