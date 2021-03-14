HMD Global teases launch event for April 8, new smartphones expected

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia smartphones has hinted at a new launch on April 8, 2021. The company is expected to unveil a new Nokia phone on the day.

HMD Global has usually announced new Nokia phones at the Mobile World Congress every year in Barcelona. However, since the event was cancelled due to the pandemic last year, Nokia’s phone launch schedule has been disrupted.

Not a lot of information is available on the new Nokia phone yet. The brand has only revealed a #LoveTrustKeep tag along with an image of a man looking into a dense tree canopy. The pine trees could hint at the Nordic design that we expect to see on the new device.

Nokia’s rumoured G series

Speculation around Nokia launching a new G series mid-range gaming phone soon has been surfacing on the web for a while now. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as per leaks.

Reportedly called the Nokia G10, the phone was recently spotted on Malaysia’s SIRIM certification Bureau. Featuring the model number TA-1334, the new G series phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display, an octa-core processor, and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

This is as now, however, not confirmed by HMD Global. We should find more details about the phone being unveiled closer to the launch date.