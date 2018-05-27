HMD Global shares teaser for a ‘charged up’ Nokia phone launch today

Nokia could announce the global variant of the Nokia X6 on May 29 in Moscow. (Image credit: Nokia Mobile/Twitter) Nokia could announce the global variant of the Nokia X6 on May 29 in Moscow. (Image credit: Nokia Mobile/Twitter)

HMD Global is all set for an event on May 29 in Moscow, where it plans to make an important announcement related to Nokia. Using the official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile, HMD Global has sent out a message with the hashtag ChargedUp. The event takes place in Moscow at 7:40PM (10:10PM IST) and the company said users will be able to watch the presentation live.

At the moment, the teaser doesn’t confirm any particular model that the company plans to showcase on May 29. Though it is possible that the company could announce the global availability of the Nokia X6, which is currently limited to China. The smartphone is the first device from HMD Global to sport a notch display, similar to the iPhone X.

It is also the first Nokia-branded smartphone with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The mid-end handset is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 64GB internal storage, a dual-camera system comprising of 16MP+5MP sensors, and a 3400mAh battery. Nokia 6 is already available for sale in China and can be picked at a starting price of Yuan 1299 (or approx Rs 12,725) for the base model.

The company’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas recently made a poll on Twitter asking fans if they would be interested in a global release of the Nokia X6. According to the results, 92 per cent of voters said they want to see the device outside of China. Even though there is no clear indication yet which international market will get the Nokia X6, but it’s safe to assume that HMD Global is interested in bringing the latest mid-end device to other markets.

What’s next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It’s time to get #ChargedUp. pic.twitter.com/UUwVeBM3Pj — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) May 25, 2018

The hashtag “#ChargedUp” also indicates that HMD Global could possibly bring all-new Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones. All three smartphones are expected to come with some sort of improvements related to the battery. More details about the launch event will be shared once the presentation kicks off on Tuesday.

