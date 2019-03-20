HMD Global starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to Nokia 5.1

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to its Nokia 5.1 smartphone. The update is currently being rolled out to all Nokia 5.1 users over-the-air (OTA) in phases to avoid server congestion. The rollout was announced by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas via Twitter.

To check if your Nokia 5.1 Plus has received the update, you can do so manually by heading to the device’s settings panel. Then opening the ‘About Phone’ tab and navigating to System updates and pressing check for updates. If the update is present you can simply click on download and install to get the update.

To recall, Nokia 5.1 was originally launched back last May running Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system in its stock avatar. The company apparently skipped the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system update for the Nokia 5.1.

Android 9.0 Pie update for the Nokia 5.1 brings a number of changes and new features to the device. These include new system navigation, updated settings, redesigned notifications panel, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness and predictive application actions.

In related news, the company has also rolled out Android’s March security updates to its Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 over-the-air.

Nokia 5.1 Plus update has a size of 84.6MB and is reportedly live in India. Whereas, the update for Nokia 8.1 has a size of 126MB and is currently live in India and Poland.