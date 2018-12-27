HMD Global starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie OTA update to Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie operating system update to its Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone announced the company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas via his Twitter account. The update is being rolled out globally in phases to avoid server congestion, and your device will soon receive it.

According to the changelog, the update sports a version number v2.09B and brings Android’s December 2018 security patch. With the update, the company has added features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and more. The update comes with a file size of 1214.4MB.

To check if their smartphone has got the update, users can do so manually by opening the settings panel and then navigating to the ‘about phone’ tab. In the ‘about phone’ tab, users will be required press on the ‘system updates’ tab and then press the check for updates button. If an update shows up they can then click download and install.

Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India earlier this year and is available in one variant in India – 3GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 10,999 and is available exclusively via Flipkart.

Nokia 5.1 sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with ‎Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.