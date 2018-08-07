HMD Global sends out invites for August 21 event in India; Nokia 6.1 Plus launch likely

Nokia 6.1 Plus a.k.a Nokia X6 is likely to be launched on August 21 in India. Nokia 6.1 Plus a.k.a Nokia X6 is likely to be launched on August 21 in India.

HMD Global has sent out media invites to an event that is expected to mark the debut of a new Nokia smartphone in India. “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering for the next big unveil,” says the invitation, in a nod to a possible release of Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country. The event takes place on August 21 in New Delhi.

The rumour mill has been spinning ahead of the launch, with reports that the Finnish company is closer to launch Nokia 6.1 Plus a.k.a Nokia 6. As NokiaPowerUser has previously reported the launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus will take place in August in India, while its retail availability will likely to happen in September. HMD Global, as expected, is currently keeping the details close to the chest.

Nokia 6.1 Plus a.k.a Nokia X6 was launched in China in May this year. The mid-end smartphone is already available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia, and a few more markets. This phone also happens to the first Nokia-branded smartphone to feature a notch above the screen.

In terms of specifications, Nokia X6 has a 5.8-inches display with FHD+ resolution. The display aspect ratio is 19:9 and the smartphone has a double-sided glass body with an aluminium alloy metal frame. Nokia X6 runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The rear camera is 16MP+5MP and the front camera is 5MP, the battery on board is 3060 mAh. The handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

