HMD Global rolls out September 2018 Android security patch for Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3

The most severe flaw which the security patch fixes is a security issue related to the media framework of the operating system.

HMD Global has started rolling out Google’s September 2018 security patch for Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 3 smartphones. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the over-the-air (OTA) update is currently being rolled out in select countries including, India, Sri Lanka and Kurdistan. It will be made available in phases to avoid server congestion.

Nokia 6.1 Plus update size is 71.8MB, whereas the Nokia 3 update is 84.8MB in size. Users can also check for the update manually. To do so, head to the device’s settings panel, then open the system tab. Next, click on system updates and then click check for updates. If the update shows up, one can simply click download and install the update.

Google’s September 2018 Android security patch update brings fixes for security issues. The most severe flaw fixed by the update is a security issue related to the media framework of the operating system. The flaw could let a remote attacker execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file to compromise the device and get data. Additionally, the fix for this problem also fixes an issue within the Android runtime framework and library.

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a microSD card support. The primary camera is 16MP+5MP and there’s a 16MP front shooter. Nokia 6.1 Plus is backed by a 3,060mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 15,999 in India.

Nokia 3 gets a 5.0-inch HD (1280×720) display, MediaTek MT6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and microSD card support. The smartphone sports an 8MP rear camera, while there’s an 8MP shooter on the front. Nokia 3 packs a 2,630mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 7,999 in India.

