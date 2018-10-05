HMD Global reveals Android 9 Pie timeline for Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the Android 9 Pie update via OTA in November.

HMD Global has launched a new smartphone Nokia 7.1 at an event held in London. During which the company revealed details on its Android 9 Pie roll out schedule. Nokia 7 Plus was its first smartphone to have gotten the update over-the-air (OTA).

Devices which will be receiving the Android 9 Pie update, include Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company assured its users that they are working hard on perfecting the user experience of the update and will start rolling it out to the said smartphones by the end of this month.

Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the first smartphones to receive the update, which will be rolling out sometime this month. Whereas the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the update via OTA in November. The company did not provide any concrete details as to when the roll out will start.

The company also promised its users that the Nokia 7.1, which was launched at the event will be getting the update in November alongside the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Additionally, the company guaranteed that it will soon be adding more of its smartphones to the update list shortly.

Nokia 6.1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage. The primary camera is 16MP and there’s an 8MP front shooter. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage. The primary camera is 16MP+5MP and there’s a 16MP front shooter. Nokia 6.1 Plus is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage. The primary camera is 13MP+13MP and there’s a 13MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 3,090mAh battery.

Nokia 8 Sirocco sports a 5.5-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. The primary camera is 12MP+13MP and there’s a 5MP front shooter. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

