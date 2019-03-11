HMD Global reportedly plans to launch Nokia 6.2 in Spring 2019

A Twitter handle called Nokia anew speculates that HMD Global could launch the Nokia 6.2 in the Spring. There is no word on the exact release date, but the device could be made official anywhere between late March and late June. A tweet by the Russian website ‘Nokia anew’ also claims the Nokia 6.2 may cost exactly the same as the existing Nokia 6.1.

The Nokia 6.2 has been rumoured since the beginning of this year. In fact, it was last reported that the Nokia 6.2 would release alongside the Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019, which didn’t happen. While the company did announce a Nokia 9 PureView and a few more phones, Nokia 6.2 was nowhere to be seen.

According to a new leak, the Finnish company does have plans to launch the Nokia 6.2, which means the phone will eventually get launched in the first half of 2019. As far as pricing goes, Nokia 6.2 is said to cost the same as the Nokia 6.1. Just to recall, Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) came in at Rs 16,999, so it’s likely the Nokia 6.2 will be around that price as well.

Nokia 6.2 is said to sport a 6.22-inch screen with an in-screen camera. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM. On the camera front, Nokia 6.2 is expected to feature dual rear cameras (16MP+5MP). Other speculated features include: a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, OZO audio support, Android 9.0 Pie, and a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone will be an Android One-branded device.