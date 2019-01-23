HMD Global releases Android 9.0 Pie update roadmap for its Nokia phones

HMD Global has announced the Android 9.0 Pie update roadmap for all of its Nokia branded smartphones. The announcement was made by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on his official Twitter account.

The update roadmap provides people with an overview of which all devices have been updated, which devices are currently receiving the update and when will the rest of its devices be updated.

According to the update roadmap, five smartphones have already received the Android 9.0 Pie update. Nokia 7 Plus was the company’s first smartphone to receive this update back in September.

The company is currently in the process of rolling out the update for its Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones. The OTA updates are being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion. It was reported that the Nokia 8 was getting the Android Pie update once again, which had earlier been suspended. The update had not yet rolled out for India.

The Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus received the OTA (over the air) update in October. These were followed by Android 9.0 Pie OTA updates for the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in November and December, respectively.

Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2019

To check if your device has got the update, you can simply do so by going to Settings > About Phone > Updates > Check for updates. If the update is available you can press download and install to get it on your phone.

Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus will get the Android 9.0 Pie OTA update by January end. Whereas, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 will get the update by the end of Q1, 2019. Lastly, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 will receive the update in early Q2, 2019.