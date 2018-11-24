HMD Global partners with Servify to provide Nokia smartphone owners with insurance options

HMD Global has partnered with Servify in India to provide insurance offerings for its Nokia branded smartphones. Three insurance plans starting at Rs 399 have been launched for consumers to take advantage of by providing an additional layer of security over the device’s standard warranty. All the three insurance plans come with 12 months of coverage.

Nokia device owners can get these service plans from Nokia’s official website, Nokia mobile support app and from Servify’s official website. The first plan provides an extended warranty to consumers. Then there is the screen protection plan. Lastly, there is the is the accidental and liquid damage plan.

Consumers can get the extended warranty plan within 365 days since the purchase of the smartphone. However, to get the screen protection plan, the accidental and liquid damage plan they will have to activate them within 15 days of purchasing the device.

The one year extended warranty plan is priced between Rs 399 to Rs 1,129, depending on the value of the device. This plan will include repair of defects and unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns one year after the expiry of the device’s manufacturer’s warranty.

Coming to the phone screen protection plan, which offers customers one year of screen replacements. However, the company has not listed how many times one can get the free screen replacements. The plan is priced from Rs 449 to Rs 1,099, depending on the value to the device being covered.

Then there is the accidental and liquid damage plan, which provides customers with repair for accidental damage, liquid damage, damage due to fire, lightning, riots and other acts of God. This plan costs consumers between Rs 549 to Rs 1,549.