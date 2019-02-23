Toggle Menu Sections
HMD Global’s Nokia teaser ahead of February 24 launch hints at flagship camera phone

HMD Global's latest teaser has hinted at a camera phone with flagship like specifications, and claims to show what the phone's camera can do. The Nokia launch event takes place on February 24.

Nokia’s major flagship for 2019 will come with five cameras, according to several leaked images we have seen.(Image source: Evan Blass via Twitter)

Just a day ahead of their Nokia launch event at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has shared a teaser photo, which has been taken from Nokia’s upcoming flagship. The phone was taken by photographer Konsta Punkka, who shared this on his Instagram page and the caption claims it has been “captured and edited entirely on a Nokia phone”.

Sarvikas claims in his tweet that HMD Global will have something “extraordinary” to share with users at the event, though he does not give any other details about the phone. The expectation is that this could be a Nokia flagship phone with a focus on the camera, and there have been plenty of leaks about the device in the past.

The photo, which was posted on Instagram, and despite being compressed for the social media platform, depicts a wide dynamic range. The picture has sunlight as well as shadows in the frame but still, the image preserves details in the shadow region without overexposing the sky. Clearly, the focus is on what the camera of this upcoming Nokia phone can do.

Check out the Instagram post below.

The expectation is that the phone will be the Nokia flagship with five cameras at the back. Previously, tipster Evan Blass had shared a picture of the device, though other reports have also said that the phone could be delayed because HMD Global is still working on the camera.

Other specifications about this Nokia flagship are not yet clear, though we have seen several live images of the device being leaked. With the latest Instagram post, HMD Global is clearly putting the focus on camera, and it remains to be seen if it will finally reveal this much hyped phone.

Other leaks have also claimed that HMD Global could reveal a new Nokia 6.2 at the event, which will have a punch-hole display, and this could be a first for the HMD Global brand. The Nokia 6.2 could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4 or 6GB RAM, according to leaks.

Like last year’s MWC event, HMD Global is expected to have a slew of devices at its Barcelona launch this year as well. The expectation is that there will be three or four devices from HMD Global at the event.

