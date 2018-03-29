HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco and what else to expect

While there are talks of Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 Sirocco launching on April 4, Indianexpress.com has learnt that the company is also planning to launch a few more handsets in India. (Representational image of Nokia 8 Sirocco). While there are talks of Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 Sirocco launching on April 4, Indianexpress.com has learnt that the company is also planning to launch a few more handsets in India. (Representational image of Nokia 8 Sirocco).

HMD Global is hosting a new Nokia launch event, which is scheduled for April 4 in New Delhi. While the company has not officially revealed what they are going to launch during the event, a source close to the company told indianexpress.com that a new Nokia handset bearing a model number TA-1005 is imminent, suggesting the arrival of Nokia 8 Sirocco in the country. The source further said this particular handset will be imported from China.

Indianexpress.com has also learnt that the company is planning to launch a few more handsets in India bearing these models numbers: TA-1066, TA-1089 and TA-1046. According to the source, all these handsets are being produced at the company’s manufacturing plant located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. However, it is not clear if HMD Global is going to launch all these models in India on April 4. There is speculation that Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus will be showcased in India during the April 4 event.

Reports suggest Nokia’s TA-1066 handset is a 4G feature phone with Qwerty keyboard which cleared Bluetooth certification last December. Another handset TA-1046 was certified in Russia last month.

Meanwhile, there are not much details available with regards to TA-1089. Last month, HMD unveiled its new lineup of smartphones at MWC 2018 consisting of Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110 4G. However, Nokia 1 featuring Android Go has already been launched in India at the price of Rs 5,499.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, on the other hand, sports a 5.5-inch QHD pOLED screen featuring 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is a dual-curved display. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB using microSD. It houses a 12MP dual rear camera on the back and and a 5MP selfie camera and packs a 3,260mAh battery.

