HMD Global launches Nokia 5.3, C3, 125 and 150 phones in India

Nokia 5.3 has a quad-camera setup on the back (Express Photo; Anuj Bhatia)

HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled the new Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in India. Nokia 5.3 and C3 are smartphones, while the Nokia 125 and 150 are feature phones. The latest lineup of devices are targeted at their existing consumer base as well as a new set of users.

Out of the four devices, Nokia 5.3 is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.55-inch display 720p HD display, a Snapdragon 665, a quad-camera setup consisting of 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 2MP depth sensor and macro lens. The 8MP front camera sits within a waterdrop notch on the large screen display. Its 4,000mAh battery should last more than a day. The phone also features a USB-C port, headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The device ships with Android 10 and will get a guaranteed two years of operating system updates. The phone is supported by 4/6GB RAM. The Nokia 5.3 will be available from September 1 and it will retail for Rs 13,999 for the base model.

Next up is the Nokia C3, an entry-level Android smartphone. India is one of the first countries where the Nokia C3 will be made available. The device sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display and has an octa-core processor. Nokia C3 ships with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM with the internal storage set at 16GB or 32GB. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia C3 starts at Rs 7,499 and will hit retail shelves beginning September 17.

The company also launched its updated affordable feature phones Nokia 125 and Nokia 150. Both phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a wireless FM radio receiver. They run on the Series 30+ platform. Nokia 125 costs Rs 1999, whereas the Nokia 150 will set you back by Rs 2299. The feature phones will start selling from today in the market.

