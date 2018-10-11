Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 8110 4G launched: Price in India, features and specifications

Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a large 6-inch HD+ IPS notchless display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 8110 Price in India, features: Nokia 8110 or the company’s ‘banana’ phone has been launched along side Nokia 3.1 Plus in India. Nokia 8110 made its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this year. The entry-level 4G feature phone will cost Rs 5,999 in India and will go on sale on from October 24. Nokia 3.1 Plus is the company’s new mid-segment device that comes with a bezel-less display and dual rear cameras. The is priced at Rs 11,499 in India. The sale for Nokia 3.1 Plus begins October 19.

Nokia 3.1 Plus price in India, specifications and features

Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available at a price of Rs 11,499, though the global pricing is Euro 159, which is actually around Rs 13,000 plus on conversion. So the India pricing is lower. Airtel is offering up to 1TB data free for those who get a recharge of Rs 199 or higher.

It comes with a large 6-inch HD+ IPS notchless display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen is protected by 2.5D glass. The Android One phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and it comes with 2/3GB RAM and 16/32GB storage options. The internal space is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card support.

Nokia 3.1 Plus has dual rear camera, a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. It supports live bokeh feature as well as manual mode and slow-motion. The front camera is 8MP with bokeh feature and screen flash. Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone runs a stcok version of Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 8110 price in India, features and specifications

The 2018 Nokia 8110 comes with 4G LTE connectivity, a curved back design and slide-out keyboard cover. The slide-up phone gets a 2.45-inch QVGA colour display and it runs KaiOS. It packs a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 dual-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal memory. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 8110 will support social media apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter as well as Google Maps, Google Assistant and popular game Snake. This is a 4G phone, backed by a 1,500mAh battery. It comes with a 2MP rear camera with single LED flash.

