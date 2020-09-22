HMD launches Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 alongside wireless earbuds, speaker

Nokia has launched two new smartphones including Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4

HMD Global is back with new launches after a long time. The Finnish company has launched two new smartphones including Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. In addition, HMD has also announced new accessories including Nokia Power earbuds and Nokia portable wireless speaker. During the pre-launch briefing, HMD didn’t provide details on the India availability of the new Nokia devices.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 price

The Nokia 3.4 comes in three variants including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and is priced starting 159 EUR (around Rs 13,720). The phone comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options.

The Nokia 2.4 is cheaper and is priced at 119 EUR (around Rs 10,270). This Nokia phone comes in two variants with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and three colour options including Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. The Nokia 3.4 will be available from early October while Nokia 2.4 will be available globally from the end of September.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 specs

The next Nokia 2.4 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD_ screen MediaTek P22 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Android 10 out of the box (Android 1 ready), 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back, 5MP front camera, 4500mAh battery with microUSB support and also support for 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC and more.

In comparison, the new Nokia 3.4 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display 13MP + 2MP + 5MP triple rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, 4000mAh battery with type C USB, dual SIM nano slots, microSD support, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other new Nokia products

The new Nokia Power Earbuds is claimed to offer 35 hours of play time and comfortable design with intuitive touch controls to pick calls and perform more activities. The earbuds also launch with IPX7 certification that will make them waterproof up to 1m for 30 minutes. The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker comes integrated with microphone and is also claimed to offer up to 4h of play time. It also includes Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available globally from October for an average global price of 59.9 EUR (around Rs 5,170) and come in Charcoal, Fjord and Snow colours. In comparison, the Nokia Power Earbuds is priced at 79 EUR (around Rs 6,800) in Polar Night and Fern colour options. The newly launched Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker will be available globally starting November for an average price of 34.9 EUR (roughly around Rs 3,000).

