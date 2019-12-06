HMD Global’s Nokia 2.3 with AI dual cameras launched: Specifications, features

HMD Global’s Nokia 2.3 with AI dual cameras launched at Rs 8300. Here are the key specifications and features. HMD Global’s Nokia 2.3 with AI dual cameras launched at Rs 8300. Here are the key specifications and features.

Nokia 2.3 with AI dual-cameras has been announced by HMD Global and this is a budget phone with a big battery on board. The Nokia 2.3 runs Android Pie or Android 9 for now, but the company says it is ready for Android 10 and will get guaranteed monthly security updates for coming three years along with operating system updates for two years.

Nokia 2.3: Price, specifications

The Nokia 2.3 will be made available mid-December. The starting price is 109 euros, which is around Rs 8,300 plus approximately. The company has not confirmed the official India price. The Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

Specifications of the Nokia 2.3 are a 6.2-inch HD+ (720p) resolution screen which has a 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with a waterdrop notch on the front. Dimensions of the phone are 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68 mm and it weighs 183 grams. It has a 3D nano-textured cover and an aluminium chassis.

The Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD slot. The phone comes with a 4000 mAh battery and micro-USB port for charging, and HMD Global claims the battery life is two days long. Like other Nokia phones this is a stock Android device. The Nokia 2.3 also has a dedicated key for the Google Assistant.

The key feature that HMD Global is touting on the Nokia 2.3 is the dual-camera at the back, which consists of a 13MP+2MP combination. It come with rear flash LED and the front camera is camera 5MP with f/2.4 aperture. Nokia 2.3 also supports Biometric face unlock as well. The company says the Nokia 2.3 has a ‘Recommended Shot’ feature, which helps users choose the best picture. In this mode, the camera automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one.

Other AI-powered features are ‘Portrait Mode’ and low-light imaging on the phone. Users can rely on Google Photos to adjust the blur after they have taken the shot.

“The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said at the launch.

This device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning you can shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.

Sensors on the Nokia 2.3 are: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor). It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd