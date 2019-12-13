HMD Global teases Nokia 2.3 India launch

Nokia 2.3 coming to India very soon. Nokia 2.3 coming to India very soon.

After launching the Nokia 2.3 in Egypt last week, HMD Global is gearing up to bring the affordable Nokia phone to India. The Finland-based smartphone manufacturer has started teasing the Nokia 2.3 in the country but is yet to reveal the launch date. It is expected that the global variant of the Nokia 2.3 will arrive in India, which means the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and include dual cameras on the back.

In Egypt, the Nokia 2.3 is priced at 109 euros, which is around Rs 8,300 approximately. HMD Global is yet to reveal the India price of the Nokia 2.3, but it is expected to be an affordable device. With the Nokia 2.3, HMD Global may aim to compete with similar price segment (Rs 8,000) phones from competition like Xiaomi, Realme, among others. It will be interesting to see how HMD Global prices the Nokia 2.3 in India considering the under Rs 10,000 price segment is very competitive in the country.

Nokia 2.3 specifications

The global variant of the Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720p) resolution screen that has a 19:9 aspect ratio and includes a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD slot.

The Nokia 2.3 comes bundled with a 4000 mAh battery and includes micro-USB port for charging. The company claims that the Nokia 2.3 can deliver two days long battery life on a single charge. The phone comes with stock Android software similar to all other Nokia phones. It also includes a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 2.3 includes a dual rear camera setup with 13MP+2MP combination and LED flash. On the front, the Nokia 2.3 includes a 5MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera also supports Biometric face unlock in it. The phone doesn’t fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a ‘Recommended Shot’ feature, which as the name suggests helps users choose the best picture out of the lot. The Recommended Shot camera mode automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is clicked by the user to suggest the best shot. The phone also comes with camera features like Portrait Mode and low-light mode.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd