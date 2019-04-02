Nokia X71 launched with punch hole display, triple camera setup in Taiwan

HMD Global today launched the first-ever Nokia smartphone with a punch hole display design in Taiwan. Dubbed, Nokia X71, the device comes with a triple camera set up in the back and a punch-hole display.

The Nokia X71 comes with a 6.39-inch PureDisplay with FHD+ resolution and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. There is a punch-hole at the upper left corner of the screen which contains the 16MP front camera, leading to a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The X71 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB through microSD card. It comes with Android 9 Pie and a 3,500 mAh battery. The phone also comes with include 18W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the device comes with a Zeiss-branded triple camera setup at the back. The trio comprises of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP secondary depth sensor, and an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor. In the front, the Nokia X71 comes with a 16MP selfie camera which is placed under the hole in the top left corner.

Connectivity options include WiFi, dual SIM with dual VoLTE standby, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type C.

Priced at NT$ 11,900 (around Rs 26,593), the Nokia X71 will be available in Taiwan from April 10. The phone is expected to launch as Nokia 6.2 aka Nokia 6 (2019) or Nokia 8.1 Plus globally, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.