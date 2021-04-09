HMD Global launches new budget Nokia X, G and C series: All the specifications, features

HMD Global has revamped its lineup of Nokia phones, and announced six new smartphones under three categories. There is the Nokia X series, which has X20 and X10, the Nokia G series with G20 and G10 and C series with Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications of each of the new Nokia phones.

Nokia X-series: Nokia X20 and the Nokia X10

Both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and support 5G. The devices come in Nokia’s signature Nordic design and with three years of security and software updates. The smartphones run on Android 11 and feature a clean Android One interface.

The cameras are tuned by ZEISS Optics and AI for an improved imaging experience. Both smartphones are packed with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 come packed in a 100 per cent compostable case, claims the company.

Nokia X20 packs a 64MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. It features an 32MP front camera and comes with a Dual-Sight feature which will allow users to activate two cameras simultaneously to capture multiple sides or multiple angles of the story. The X20 comes with a 4470 mAh battery and is available with up to 8GB RAM.

Nokia X10 packs a 48MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a macro and a depth sensor both maxing out at 2MP. The X10 supports Cinematic capture and comes with various editing tools. The front camera is 8MP out here. The device comes with a 4470 mAh battery. The smartphone is available with up to 6GB of RAM.

G-series: Nokia G20 and Nokia G10

Both the Nokia smartphones from the G-range lineup, are said to come with a three-day battery life. Both smartphones come with face unlock and a side fingerprint scanner for improved security and pack a 6.5-inch HD+ teardrop display.

Nokia G20 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera that is supported by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a macro and a depth sensor both clocked in at 2MP. There is an 8MP front-facing shooter. The G20 supports OZO surround audio and features a 5050 mAh battery. The device comes with three years of monthly security updates. Nokia G20 is powered by the Mediatek G35 processor and comes with 4GB RAM.

Nokia G10 features a 5050 mAh battery. The device comes with a triple camera setup and features AI-enhanced shooting modes. There is a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for all your selfie needs. The X10 is powered by the Mediatek G25 processor and comes with up to 4GB RAM.

C-series: Nokia C20 and Nokia C10

Nokia C10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, with 2D Panda Glass for protection. The smartphone runs on Android 11, comes with up to 2GB of RAM, and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs on a Unisoc SC7331e Quad-Core processor and packs a micro-sd card slot. There is a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front selfie with a flash. The smartphone packs a 3000 mAh battery and connectivity options include 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor among others.

Nokia C20 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on SC9863a Octa-core processor with up to 2GB RAM. The smartphone is powered by a 3000mAh battery and comes with connectivity options that include 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and an Accelerometer. The smartphone comes with up to 32GB internal storage and features a 3.55mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

Nokia X20 is set to be available starting May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options and will come in 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations. The global average price is €349. Nokia X10 will be available in June and will come in Forest and Snow colour options in two variants, 6/64GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128GB. The global average price is €309.

Nokia G20 will be available in May in Night and Glacier colour options and will come in 4/64GB and 4/128GB variants. The global average price €159. The Nokia G10 will be available starting April in Night and Dusk colour options and will come in 3/32GB and 4/64GB variants. The global average price is €139.

Nokia C20 will be available starting April in Sand and Dark Blue colour options and will come in 1/16GB, 2/32GB configurations. The global average price is €89. The Nokia C10 will be available starting June in Light Purple and Grey colour options and will come in 1/16GB, 1/32GB and 2/16GB configurations. The Global Average price is €75.