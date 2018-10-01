HMD Global sends invites for October 11 event in India; Nokia 7.1, 7.1 Plus expected

Recent leaks had indicated that Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus would be launched globally on October 4, as the phone is likely to debut in China.

HMD Global has sent out press invites for a launch event in India, that is slated for October 11. This suggests that the company could launch Nokia 7.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 in India at the event, which has been expected for this date, though a global launch is due on October 4. This would follow the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, the other phones from the Nokia lineup that sport notched displays.

Recent leaks had indicated that Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus will be launching globally on October 4, as the phone is likely to debut in China. As per previous models, Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to be called Nokia X7 in China, before it is made available to other smartphone markets. Both phones are expected to be part of the Android One programme, and could run the Snapdragon 710 processor.

As per leaks, Nokia 7.1 is expected to have a display without a notch, in an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. In addition, this phone could come with a glass back along with an aluminium chassis. While tipster Roland Quandt revealed that Nokia 7.1 could come with 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory, the price for the phone has been estimated at 399 euros (Rs 33,680 approx.).

Meanwhile, Nokia 7.1 Plus has been rumoured to have a notched display with 1080×2280 resolution, and 19:9 screen aspect ratio. Image renders show that this phone could feature a fingerprint sensor at the back, and sports a type-C USB port at the bottom. Expected to come with 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage, Nokia 7.1 Plus could also be built to support upto 18W charging.

Both phones could run Android 9 Pie out of the box, and are expected to feature dual rear camera configurations, with Zeiss lenses.

